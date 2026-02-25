Neighbors remember 7-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting

ATLANTA — A 7-year-old girl was shot and killed, and her mother was injured in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to neighbors who knew Zoey Price and watched her play in the neighborhood.

Those neighbors left flowers, balloons and stuffed animals outside her home.

“This baby lost her life. Seven years old? She had her whole life ahead of her. It’s sad, really sad,” neighbor Kimberly Turner said.

One man said the sweet little girl with a pretty smile would come and pet his dog.

Another neighbor identified a girl in a photo as Price to Washington.

Atlanta police said on Tuesday night that there was an argument on Tiger Flowers Drive. About 30 minutes later, investigators say someone opened fire on the home, killing the child and injuring her mother.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said that they have a clear picture of what led up to the shooting, and know who they’re looking for.

“We’re going to arrest the individual that took a child of Atlanta, of this city, through senseless gun violence. You know who you are. If you’re watching this broadcast, we’re going to take you into custody,” he said.

On Wednesday, Washington went door-to-door and asked neighbors if they had any home security video that may have captured the shooting, but no one had anything.

Turner said she can’t stop thinking about what the girl’s mother is going through.

“She’ll never get over this. Her baby was snatched away over an argument. It’s sad. I’m praying for the family. I’m praying for the baby,” Turner said.

“[It’s] heartbreaking to see something like that,” Andre Mitchell said.

Atlanta police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-547-8477.

