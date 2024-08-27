Murder suspect who shot APD marshal had gunned down mother of 4 just days earlier, officers say

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police say a man accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer working for the U.S. Marshals Office shot a mother of four to death just days earlier in a domestic violence incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Derrick Rankins, 33, had been on the run since August 20. That’s when police said he killed Courtney Reese, 32, after an argument on Springside Drive.

Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. and found Reese suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, she died.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear what the relationship was between Reese and Rankins.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Tuesday, dozens of officers surrounded a home that Rankins had barricaded himself inside after officers tried to serve him a warrant. At some point, Rankin started shooting, wounding an 18-year veteran assigned to the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. The officer, who has not been identified, is expected to survive.

Rankins was found dead inside the home. It’s unclear how he died.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, writing:

“Please join me in keeping our APD Investigator in your prayers as he recovers from being shot in the line of duty while serving a warrant. I spoke with him briefly and thankfully his injuries were to the arm and are not life-threatening. While authorities are still gathering details, we do know that the suspect was wanted for murder in our city — a horrible act of domestic violence that took the life of a mother of four — and this man barricaded himself in the house, shot at law enforcement and had no business having a gun in the first place. Domestic violence is a national crisis, and we must all band together and say, ‘no more.’ Thank you to all our public safety officials who run toward danger each and every day and thank you to the professionals at Grady Hospital who give world-class care.”

Reese’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with her funeral expenses.

At least 2 dead, 1 injured after tire explodes in Delta maintenance shop near Atlanta airport

©2024 Cox Media Group