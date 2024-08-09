MLB sets date for Braves-Reds game at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tn. — Major League Baseball has announced when the Braves will face off with the Cincinnati Reds at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Braves and Reds will face off on Aug. 2, 2025, marking the first-ever MLB regular season game in Tennessee.

“It is an honor for our organization to be a part of Major League Baseball’s Speedway Classic. Bristol Motor Speedway is sure to offer one of the most exciting and memorable experiences in our game’s history,” Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said. “We look forward to seeing tens of thousands of fans from across Braves Country gather in Bristol next August to cheer on our team in this iconic venue.”

The Athletic reported the matchup earlier this week.

The game will count as a home game for Cincinnati.

Bristol Motor Speedway has hosted large events in the past. Tennessee and Virginia Tech played in the “Battle at Bristol” college football game at the Speedway in 2016 with 156,990 in attendance to set a NCAA football attendance record.

Pre-sales for the game will begin in September.

