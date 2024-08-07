Braves-Reds to play regular-season game at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025: reports

ATLANTA — Braves fans, get ready to start your engines and head up to Bristol next year.

The Athletic is reporting that the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play a 2025 regular-season game at the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway. Sources told Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein that Major League Baseball’s official announcement will come later this week.

The 2025 schedule currently lists the Braves hosting a four-game series with the Reds in May and traveling to Cincinnati for a three-game series in August.

It’s unclear if it will be a Braves home game or Reds home game moved to Bristol Motor Speedway. The track typically gets one NASCAR race in the spring and another in late August or September each year.

Bristol Motor Speedway isn’t a stranger to hosting non-racing events. Tennessee and Virginia Tech played in the “Battle at Bristol” college football game at the speedway in 2016 with 156,990 in attendance to set a NCAA football attendance record.

The Braves and Reds game would have the potential to set a new MLB attendance record.

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers met in 2008 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in front of 115,300 fans. It’s the only game in MLB to draw more than 100,000, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

