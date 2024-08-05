Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard wins Bronze at 2024 Olympics in Paris

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Dream star is bringing home an Olympic Medal!

Rhyne Howard and the USA Basketball 3x3 Women’s National Team clinched the bronze medal in their game against Canada on Monday at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

They defeated Canada, 16-13.

“It’s just great,” Howard said postgame. “To be able to put on for a city that loves you so much. I know that they’re proud regardless of the outcome that we have and being able to get this here and go back to them, to that fanbase, to Atlanta, it’s great. It’s a great feeling. And I know I’m going to be super happy when I get home.”

Howard, 24, plays guard for the Dream.

Atlanta selected the former University of Kentucky student-athlete in the first round of the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Howard is the first Dream player to reach the Olympic podium since Angel McCoughtry in 2016.

She is now one of three players on the current Dream roster to win an Olympic medal along with Allisha Gray and Tina Charles.

Howard played on the bronze medal-winning team with Dearica Hamby, Haley Van Lith and Cierra Burdick.

The team dropped its first three games in France but finished on a five-game win streak to secure a place in the semifinal.

