50-year-old man shot multiple times in northwest Atlanta after ongoing dispute with suspect

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta.
On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Burbank Drive Northwest.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a 50-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
The investigation indicates that the victim was shot by a known suspect, and the incident may have be a result of an ongoing issue.
The investigation is ongoing.
