Local

50-year-old man shot multiple times in northwest Atlanta after ongoing dispute with suspect

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Police lights

(Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Burbank Drive Northwest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 50-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation indicates that the victim was shot by a known suspect, and the incident may have be a result of an ongoing issue.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Clayton County residents look for answers to beauty store eviction, inventory dump

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read