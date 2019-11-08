ATLANTA - A Clark Atlanta University student missing for more than a week has been found dead, sources tell Channel 2 Action News.
Alexis Crawford's family said they last saw the 21-year-old on Oct. 30.
Family members told Channel 2 Action News that Crawford talks to someone in her family every day, no matter how busy she gets. That's why they believe something was terribly wrong.
We're expected to learn more about the young woman's death from police -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
We talked to Crawford's mother last week about the disappearance.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for updates on this developing story]
"Usually if we go a day without talking to her or something like that – she'll call us and be like 'Aw mom I was sleep. Mom I was studying, I was at work.' But she hasn't said anything yet," Monica Wright said.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}