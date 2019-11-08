Heads up! President Trump is going to be in Atlanta today

ATLANTA - President Donald Trump is headed to metro Atlanta today to launch a drive to recruit more African-American voters.
The president's visit could impact traffic for many in the metro area. Triple Team Traffic is breaking down where you can expect delays, all morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Trump is hoping to boost his numbers by unveiling a new initiative called "Black Voices for Trump." He will discuss the plan at his rally in downtown Atlanta.
His campaign picked Atlanta because of its role as an epicenter of black life and the region's fast-growing population, according to a senior White House official.
Trump's visit Friday will be his second stop in Georgia this year.
The president will attend a fundraiser for Perdue and luncheon with his supporters before the black voters program launch and rally.
Trump is expected to arrive in Atlanta around noon and is scheduled to speak at the event around 2 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to address the crowd. Traffic will be impacted on several interstates between 11:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.
