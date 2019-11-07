Gunshots force driver to crash into other car, killing innocent woman, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An innocent woman was killed this afternoon after a driver crashed into her while trying to avoid gunshots, Gwinnett County police say.
Police said around 1 p.m., a driver was being chased by another car on Winters Chapel Road in Gwinnett County. At some point, authorities said gunshots were fired and the driver of the car being chased crashed into another car and killed a woman inside.
Police are still investigating but so far, do not believe anyone was hit by the gunfire.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates on this developing story
Update #2: The fatality occurred from the uninvolved vehicle. Though there was a report of gunshots, we don’t believe that anyone was struck.— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) November 7, 2019
CID and Crime Scene are at the scene assisting with the investigation. https://t.co/qzwHxiJBFv
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}