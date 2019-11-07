Teen who shot movie set security guard killed man days earlier, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a teen who shot a security guard on a movie set also murdered someone else just days after that shooting.
Police say the teen went on a serious crime spree.
Security guard Tomesha Brown remains in intensive care. Her mother says she is still struggling to recover.
Suzette Brown and Tomesha Brown's husband were stunned to learn the same teen accused of shooting their loved one, is also accused of a murdering a man days after she was wounded.
Police arrested 18-year-old Daijon Tyes after they say he shot and killed a man during an attempted robbery at a gas station on Rex Road Wednesday in Clayton County.
Officers say he confessed to the shooting.
Police say they then discovered he was wanted in the shooting of Tomesha Brown.
She's the security guard who was working on a movie set in Union City when one of three young men shot her. Her mother was happy about the news of the arrest.
Brown said the accused shooter was on a murderous path.
"I mean, it's just awful that these young people don't understand what they're doing to themselves and what they're doing to families," Suzette Brown said.
Amourion Bruce, 17, also faces murder charges in connection with the shooting at the gas station.
