Heads up! President Trump will be in Atlanta on Friday to host voter rally

ATLANTA - President Donald Trump will be in Atlanta on Friday in an effort to make his 2020 re-election campaign more open to African-American voters.
Trump is hoping to boost his numbers by unveiling a new initiative called “Black Voices for Trump.” He will discuss the plan at his rally, which Vice President Mike Pence is also set to attend.
Trump’s campaign picked Atlanta because of its role as an epicenter of black life and the region’s fast-growing population, according to a senior White House official.
TODAY AT 5: We're hearing from a former Trump campaign worker and Georgia Democrats about how both sides feel about the president's plan.
Trump's third visit this year has been for the books for weeks. The president will host a fundraiser and luncheon with his supporters before the black voters program launch and rally.
It is unknown when Trump will arrive in Atlanta, but you can expect traffic delays throughout the day.
