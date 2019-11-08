GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at SWAT standoff in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities found two people shot in a neighborhood near Conyers, prompting an active SWAT situation and an officer-involved shooting.
Just after 12:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies were sent to a shooting on Green Street between Cross and Hill streets, Rockdale County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lee Thomas said. Two people were found with gunshot wounds; their conditions are unknown.
Deputies, Conyers police officers and a SWAT team are negotiating with a person of interest at a location on Green Street, Thomas said. That area is just outside of the Conyers city limits.
Some residents were evacuated from their homes due to the situation, Thomas said. No other information has been released.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon is at the scene where he confirmed that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting. It's unclear if an officer is injured.
Watch the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 for updates on this developing story
We're on the scene of standoff in Rockdale County where deputies say a suspect shot two people earlier. Waiting for further updates. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LhD84CdONr— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) November 8, 2019
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}