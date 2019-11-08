0 ‘Avoid downtown': President's Atlanta trip to cause roadblocks, impact traffic Friday

ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta traffic could be tougher than usual to navigate Friday when the president rolls into town.

[READ MORE: Heads up! President Trump is going to be in Atlanta Friday]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive Friday morning at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta to attend planned events in Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Road closures are expected throughout the day as the presidential motorcade moves around the city.

The first event, a high-dollar fundraiser to support U.S. Sen. David Perdue, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Buckhead.

Trump is hosting the event but Air Force One is not expected to land until just before noon. Motorists can expect rolling road closures along several major freeways when the president makes his way from Marietta into Buckhead, Triple Team Traffic reporter Ashley Frasca said.

"Of course to go into Buckhead or even to the Downtown Connector, he's got to go I-75 South," she said. "The Georgia State Patrol gets ahead of that and does a rolling road closure for his motorcade to go through. They will probably go I-75 South to I-85 North to Ga. 400."

TRENDING STORIES:

From there, the motorcade is expected to travel to the Georgia World Congress Center, where the president will launch the Black Voices for Trump Coalition initiative at 3 p.m.

"The bull's-eye is on the Downtown Connector," Frasca said. "I-75/85 north- and southbound will be impacted just at the beginning of the afternoon rush hour, so that's going to be a mess. Folks need to avoid downtown."

There could also be delays on surface streets as one group plans to protest. The group is encouraging protesters to meet at the Centennial Olympic Park amphitheater at 2 p.m., ahead of Trump's arrival.

Vice President Mike Pence is also set to address the crowd at the convention center. Details about Pence's arrival have not been released.

More road closures are expected when the motorcade leaves downtown Atlanta and heads back toward Dobbins. The exact route the president will take was not announced.

Frasca suggested those going home to Cobb County after work Friday should use the express lanes and avoid I-75 North.

In all, there is the potential for four to six different periods of road closures over several hours Friday, traffic reporter Doug Turnbull said. Travel inside I-285 will be especially rough from the lunch hour through the afternoon drive.

"This confluence of dual motorcades and the normal Friday grind makes this Friday a great day to telework or take MARTA," he said.

This article was written by Chelsea Prince, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.