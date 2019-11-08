  • 4 Henry County students hospitalized after ‘ingesting a substance'

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Four students have been taken to local hospitals after ingesting a substance, Henry County Schools spokesman J.D. Hardin said.

    It happened at Locust Grove High School.

    Police are on the scene.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to Henry County for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    NewsChopper 2 was over the school at 10:45 a.m.

    There were several police cars and at least two firetrucks parked in front of the school.

    TRENDING STORIES


     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories