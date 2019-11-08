4 Henry County students hospitalized after ‘ingesting a substance'

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Four students have been taken to local hospitals after ingesting a substance, Henry County Schools spokesman J.D. Hardin said.
It happened at Locust Grove High School.
Police are on the scene.
NewsChopper 2 was over the school at 10:45 a.m.
There were several police cars and at least two firetrucks parked in front of the school.
