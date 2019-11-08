What is GHB? Street names, side effects and more

GHB (or Gamma-hydroxybutyrate) is a central nervous system depressant known as the "date rape" drug.
Some of its street names include Liquid X, liquid ecstasy, Georgia home boy, Goop, Liquid X, Soap and Scoop.
GHB is usually taken orally, either in liquid or powder form. It is both odorless and colorless and has a salty taste.
Henry County sheriff's officials believe four Locust Grove students took GHB before they were rushed to local hospitals Friday morning. Officials said the students took the drug knowningly and bought it from a friend, who has been arrested.
GHB contains a sodium salt, Xyrem (sodium oxybate), that was approved by the FDA in 2002 to treat narcolepsy.
Combining GHB with other drugs such as alcohol can result in nausea, loss of muscle control and difficulty breathing. GHB may also produce withdrawal effects, including insomnia, anxiety, tremors, and sweating.
In 1990, the FDA declared the drug illegal and unsafe to use unless approved by the agency and strictly administered as physician protocol.
As the dose increases, the sedative effects may result in sleep and eventual coma or death. Other effects include difficulty thinking, hallucinations, slurred speech, headaches and amnesia.
GHB has reportedly been used in cases of date rape. Because GHB is odorless and tasteless, it can be slipped into someone's drink without detection.
Sources: Drugs.com and Drug-Free.org
TRENDING STORIES
- Heads up! President Trump is going to be in Atlanta today
- Customer gets to work when Waffle House is short-staffedwsbtv am
- AMBER ALERT: Sources say missing 5-year-old hasn't been seen for weeks
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}