MISSING: Clark Atlanta student disappeared almost a week ago. Have you seen her?

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - The family of a missing Clark Atlanta University student is asking for your help in finding her.

    Alexis Crawford, 21, hasn't been seen since she left the Heritage Station apartments near campus on Oct. 30. Her family filed a missing person report with the Atlanta Police Department. 

    Crawford is described as black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt or hoodie and a cheetah print head scarf. 

