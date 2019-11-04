MISSING: Clark Atlanta student disappeared almost a week ago. Have you seen her?

ATLANTA - The family of a missing Clark Atlanta University student is asking for your help in finding her.
Alexis Crawford, 21, hasn't been seen since she left the Heritage Station apartments near campus on Oct. 30. Her family filed a missing person report with the Atlanta Police Department.
On Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m., we're hearing from family members about their desperate search and what made them concerned.
Crawford is described as black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt or hoodie and a cheetah print head scarf.
A Clark Atlanta University student vanished on Wednesday from her near-campus apartment & now her family & police are searching for her. I'm meeting her sister at the apartment complex now. Story at 5 on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/t5asTI5pMO— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 4, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}