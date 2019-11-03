Neighbors wake to loud boom, find dismembered body at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An explosion rocked a DeKalb County apartment complex early Sunday morning and when the sun came up, neighbors made a gruesome discovery.
Neighbors told Channel 2’s Lauren Davis they were awakened by a loud boom around 1:30 a.m.
Many said they thought it was gunshots, so they went back to sleep.
Neighbors said when they woke up, they saw police tape and investigators around their complex.
One neighbor told Davis that one of the residents came out of her apartment Sunday morning and saw a dismembered body. She thought it was a Halloween prank, but when she went over to take a closer look, she realized it was a real person.
DeKalb police, the FBI, the bomb squad and a hazmat team remain at the scene.
There is no word on who the victim was or if they lived in the complex.
