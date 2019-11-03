ATLANTA - Police are looking for two men and two women wanted for a carjacking that killed a woman and injured a man in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near the Columbia at Mechanicsville Station apartments off Fulton Street.
We're LIVE as investigators search for the suspects, for updates all morning on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Atlanta police told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen the suspects had masks and guns when they came up to their victims who were in their cars.
“At this point we believe that there was about four suspects, two black females and two black males," Atlanta police said.
A woman was shot and killed while a man who heard the commotion came outside and was also shot.
Police said a third victim was not injured, but the suspects did take off in her black car. Officers are working to confirm the exact make, model and license plate ID of the car.
A crash kept the crew from stealing the other cars at the complex.
"It's a small parking lot, so when the vehicles crashed, it blocked a lot of the point of entry making it only possible for one vehicle to pass at a time," police said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}