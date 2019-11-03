Dozens gather to honor victims of the Atlanta Child Murders

ATLANTA - It's been 40 years since a crime spree began and led to the death or disappearance of dozens of Atlanta children.
Saturday, dozens gathered to remember the victims of the Atlanta Child Murders.
[PHOTOS: Victims of the Atlanta Child Murders]
During the ceremony, loved ones read the names of the nearly two dozen victims, along with 200 others who died from senseless violence.
AFTER THE GAME: We hear from the mother of one of the murdered children about the heartache she still feels 40 years later.
[The Atlanta Child Murders: An interactive timeline]
Wayne Williams was arrested in 1981 and is considered to be the main suspect in the children's deaths. He was charged with the killing of two adults, but has never been charged in the deaths of any of the children.
[Atlanta Child Murders: A chronology of the missing and murdered cases]
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reopened the case earlier this year after several groups came forward saying Williams is innocent.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Are you being removed from the state voter rolls? Here's how to check and why
- As more states legalize pot, doctors see mysterious illness in heavy users
- Georgia high school football manager suits up for senior night, scores TD
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}