0 Georgia high school football manager suits up for senior night, scores TD

CALHOUN, Ga. - Ask anyone at Gordon Central who is the school's No. 1 fan is and everyone will give you the same answer: Jesse Walters.

Walters serves as a manager for the high school football and basketball teams. He never misses a chance to cheer on the Warriors from the sidelines or benches.

But for senior night, Gordon Central head coach TJ Hamilton and the team wanted to do something special for Walters.

So they surprised him in the locker room and told him to suit up for Friday night's game against Rockmart High School. His reaction and celebration with his teammates will make you smile:

Walters didn't just have the chance to play against Rockmart. Walters entered the game in the fourth quarter and scored a 75-yard touchdown for the Warriors.

It was something both Hamilton and Rockmart head coach Biff Parson had planned from the beginning.

"The pure joy on his face and excitement that he showed has made this season the absolute best season in my 12 years of coaching. We all love Jesse and he deserves the support and praise that he is receiving at this time," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said running is something that comes naturally to Walters along with competitive nature and love of the game

"He is always determined to beat his records every time he steps on to the track. He loves to compete and will challenge anyone to a game of basketball, football or a race on the track at anytime," the coach said.

