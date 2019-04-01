0 Prime suspect in Atlanta Child Murders 'ready and willing to cooperate'

ATLANTA - The prime suspect in the Atlanta Child Murders has issued a statement from prison after the launch of a new investigation.

Wayne Williams issued the statement through his foundation “The Wayne Williams Freedom Project.”

The statement says, in part:

“I just hope that not only will some answers come forth as far as the suspects and other suspects that are responsible for these terrible crimes, but I also hope that we can get to the bottom of the social conditions that led to this type of apathy in Atlanta, which continues today. The news media painted these kids to be street kids, thugs and all of that, which is not the case. I stand fully ready and willing to cooperate with any renewed investigation to find the truth on what happened with the purpose of straightening up any lies and misconceptions of my unjust conviction.”

Over a two-year period from 1979 to 1981, at least 25 African-American children were killed in areas around Memorial Drive. Several other adults were killed around the same time. Thirty-one people were killed in total.

Atlanta native Wayne Williams was convicted in the deaths of two adults in 1981. A police recruit heard the splash of a body hitting the Chattahoochee River, which led to Wayne Williams' arrest. It was the last body recovered in the case.

Police also think he is responsible for at least 22 of the children's deaths, though he has never been tried for them. Williams has maintained he never murdered any children.

Williams is the only man ever tried and convicted in connection with the Atlanta Child Murders.

Along with Atlanta police, the Fulton County District Attorney and the GBI, they will take another look at the unsolved child murders from 1979 through 1981 and retest stored evidence.

Although never convicted, they have have said evidence does link Williams to many of the murdered children.

Those representing Williams Monday said they have been doing their own investigation, with a private investigator, for the last 10 months.

They call the carpet fiber evidence that convicted him in the murders of two young adults “fabricated” and hope this re-examination not only exonerate him, but finds the real killer, or killers.

