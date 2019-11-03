Jimmy Carter will teach Sunday school two weeks after fall at his home

Another fall can't keep Jimmy Carter away from doing what he loves. The former president will return to his church in Plains to teach Sunday school this morning.
Carter has taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church since leaving the White House in 1981, and he and his wife, Rosalynn, often pose for photos with visitors after the 11 a.m. worship service.
We have a reporter and photographer down in Plains, Georgia. You can watch Jimmy Carter speaking at Sunday School, LIVE anywhere you stream WSB-TV.
[RELATED: Here's how you can attend Jimmy Carter's Sunday school class]
Carter is still recovering from a fracturde pelvis he suffered two weeks ago. Carter, 95, fell in his home Oct. 21 and had to be hospitalized. He was released last week.
That wasn't Carter's first fall this year. In May of this year, Carter fell and broke his hip on his way to go turkey hunting
He fell again on Oct. 6, which left him with a black eye and multiple stitches. That didn't keep him from attending the kickoff to a Habitat for Humanity event the next day in Nashville.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}