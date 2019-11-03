0 National Sandwich Day: Here's where to score free or cheap sandwiches on Sunday

Just as Popeyes is welcoming back its apparently addictive chicken sandwich Sunday, the rest of the sandwich world will celebrate National Sandwich Day with deals on 'wiches of all kinds.

Popeyes running out of its signature sandwich proves that a good sandwich is hard to find, but on Sunday, some of the most revered sub spots including Jimmy John's and Firehouse Subs will offer their best bread, meat and veggie combos for a steal.

Here are some of the best meal deals you'll find on National Sandwich Day:

Firehouse Subs

The fire station theme is endearing at Firehouse Subs, but the sandwiches are what brings folks back time and time again. On Sunday, Firehouse Subs will reward its customers' loyalty by allowing those who use this coupon to get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Penn Station East Coast Subs will give customers a free 8-inch sandwich with the purchase of any 8-inch sandwich on Sunday.

"We don't view this as National Sandwich Day as much as a chance to reward our loyal customers and thank them for choosing Penn Station when they have so many other choices. It's our small way of saying thank you," said Craig Dunaway, president of Penn Station, in a news release.

Quiznos

Quiznos will offer National Sandwich Day promotions at participating locations, where customers can get an 8-inch sub for $6, or $7 for steak or prime rib subs.

Jimmy John's

If you're a member of the Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards program, you'll earn a free surprise sandwich when you buy an "Original" or "Favorite" sandwich at Jimmy John's on Sunday.

McAlister's Deli

The popular deli and potato eatery will celebrate with a $4 deal on its McAlister's Club sandwich. That offer is dine-in only, and it's valid only at participating locations.

Subway

If you sign up for Subway deals sent to your phone, you can get a 6-inch sub for $2.99.

