Now hiring: These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this November

ATLANTA - If you're job-hunting this month, you'll find metro Atlanta companies hiring for permanent and seasonal positions. Jobs range from registered nurses to cashiers to data scientists.
Check out the following metro Atlanta companies that are making big hires this November:
Northside Hospital
Northside Hospital is looking for RNs and paramedics with experience to fill Emergency Services Department roles. A hiring event for these positions will be held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Local Republic, 139 N. Perry St., Lawrenceville. If you'd like to attend, RSVP to Ashley Levine at 404-303-3369 or send her an email at Ashley.Levine @Northside.com.
Perks of the jobs include an employee-funded pension and 403b with match, tuition and certification reimbursement and loan forgiveness programs.
McKesson
McKesson has been named one of the companies that's hiring like crazy – including in metro Atlanta – this month by GlassDoor.com. The pharmaceutical distributor also specializes in healthcare products and has job openings including ones for a data scientist, legal specialist, facilities technician and director of claims management.
Click here to search openings in Alpharetta, Duluth and Suwanee.
Target
Target ramps up its seasonal hiring every year, and if you'd like to work for the retailer, you'll find over 200 job listings at metro Atlanta stores. Many have multiple openings within each listing, and you'll find permanent and seasonal positions.
Job openings include those for cashiers, specialty sales, team leaders, security specialists and Starbucks baristas.
UPS
UPS is another company that traditionally hires extra employees for the holiday season, and this year, the Atlanta-based firm wants to add 100,000 seasonal workers.
You'll find full-time, part-time and seasonal job openings listed at https://www.jobs-ups.com/, including package handlers, drivers, technicians (automotive, plant and air) and corporate roles.
