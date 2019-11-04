Police: Clerk shoots, kills man inside DeKalb gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot inside a DeKalb County gas station early Monday morning, and a store employee is in police custody.
DeKalb police responded to the scene at a 24-hour Texaco located in the 5200 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain around 1:45 a.m. after the store clerk reported someone was shot.
When officials arrived, they found a man's body lying on the floor.
The store's overnight employee was then detained for questioning.
Police said the employee and the man killed got into an altercation before gunfire erupted. Officials believe theft may have been involved and that the clerk ended up shooting the man.
The employee has not been charged as of Monday morning.
Police said the victim appears to have been in his 40s. Bystanders said the man often visited the store and was known to steal.
Store owners said they only had one robbery before about five years ago, stating the gas station is in a fairly safe area.
