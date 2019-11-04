Navy veteran, mother identified as woman killed in apartment complex carjacking

ATLANTA - The woman killed in a carjacking attempt in southwest Atlanta has been identified.
Family members confirmed to Channel 2's Lauren Pozen that 44-year-old Renae Alexander was shot and killed outside an apartment complex Sunday morning.
Alexander was a mother of three and served in the United States Navy.
"To have your mother taken away by natural causes is one thing, but to take this beautiful woman away so early is horrible," the family said on a GoFundMe page.
Alexander and another woman were leaving the Columbia at Mechanicsville Station apartments in their cars around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Four people with masks and guns came up to the women and tried to steal their cars. The second woman was not hurt, but the group did get away in her car.
The crew crashed into other cars, which police said kept them from stealing others at the complex, according to police. The four suspects have not been caught.
Alexander's family has set up a GoFundMe account for her funeral expenses.
