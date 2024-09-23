Midtown Atlanta business owner says her prayers have been answered

ATLANTA — A community came together to help a local business.

It’s a Black-owned business that sells Black-owned brands and it’s all women-owned.

Aisha Taylor Issah owns a store that’s open every day of the week. But even she takes a day of rest, and for good reason.

“I was in church praying for a blessing, because we’ve been having a hard time with the business,” Issah told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

The Sistah Shop has been in Midtown Atlanta for two and a half years. But the last several months have been a struggle financially, and word got around.

A few Sundays back, while at church, Issah got an urgent phone call from the shop, telling her to come quickly.

“When I opened those doors and saw that mob, it blew me away,” Issah said.

“When my ‘Sistah’ wins, we all win,” the crowd shouted.

Nearly 200 customers were led by Atlanta author and influencer Nehemiah Davis. They had cash and credit cards in hand, and they bought it all.

“I want to go in this business and we leave with everything,” Davis exclaimed.

The event has taken social media by storm, and customers in the store Monday were still talking about it.

“I was almost in tears. I had goosebumps to know the impact and to have people who care come in and do something like that. It’s amazing,” Dr. Larmara Henderson said.

Issah says she’ll never forget the love that was in her showroom that day, and she’s giving credit where credit is due.

“I was in church! Praying,” Issah told the crowd of people. “I believe God always had this in the works, honestly. I believe that’s the kind of God we serve. He has a plan. We don’t know what it is. I certainly had no idea. Even when I asked for help, I didn’t think it was going to be this. But I’m just grateful,” Issah said.

To learn more about The Sistah Shop, click here.

