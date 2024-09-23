1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at neighborhood grocery store

ATLANTA — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. at 875 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, according to Atlanta police. The address belongs to Grocery Brothers, a small neighborhood grocery store.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have not identified the victims. It’s unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

NewsChopper2 is on its way to the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Man in critical condition after shooting in parking lot outside Atlanta restaurant

©2024 Cox Media Group