1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at neighborhood grocery store

ATLANTA — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. at 875 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, according to Atlanta police. The address belongs to Grocery Brothers, a small neighborhood grocery store.
Police have not identified the victims. It’s unclear at this time what led to the shooting.
