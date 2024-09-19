Apalachee school shooting: Texas Roadhouse donating full day’s profits to school

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been more than two weeks since four people were killed and nine more were injured during a shooting inside Apalachee High School.
The community still feels the loss of teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn.
Students will gradually start heading back to the classroom next week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Many businesses and groups in the area have been trying to help the community in the days since the attack.
Texas Roadhouse is the latest business to offer a helping hand.
RELATED STORIES:
- Apalachee school shooting: Court approves victim’s no contact order for Colt Gray, Colin Gray
- Father of accused Apalachee school shooter asks to be separated from other inmates in Barrow jail
- Apalachee school shooting: Colt Gray snuck gun into school in his backpack, sheriff says
- Apalachee school shooting: Colt Gray’s grandfather said his ‘environment’ drove him to shooting
On Monday, all of the Georgia Texas Roadhouse locations will donate 100% of their profits to Apalachee High School.
To support, you can eat at any of these participating locations:
- Athens
- Augusta
- Buford
- Cartersville
- Columbus
- Cumming
- Douglasville
- Gainesville
- Hiram
- Macon
- Marietta
- McDonough
- Newnan
- Pooler
- Rome
- Savannah
- Snellville
- Statesboro
- Valdosta
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group