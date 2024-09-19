Apalachee school shooting: Texas Roadhouse donating full day’s profits to school

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been more than two weeks since four people were killed and nine more were injured during a shooting inside Apalachee High School.

The community still feels the loss of teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn.

Students will gradually start heading back to the classroom next week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Many businesses and groups in the area have been trying to help the community in the days since the attack.

Texas Roadhouse is the latest business to offer a helping hand.

RELATED STORIES:

On Monday, all of the Georgia Texas Roadhouse locations will donate 100% of their profits to Apalachee High School.

To support, you can eat at any of these participating locations:

Athens

Augusta

Buford

Cartersville

Columbus

Cumming

Douglasville

Gainesville

Hiram

Macon

Marietta

McDonough

Newnan

Pooler

Rome

Savannah

Snellville

Statesboro

Valdosta

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Funeral services for teacher, student killed in Apalachee High School shooting Funeral services for two of those killed in the Apalachee High School shooting drew hundreds of people together Saturday afternoon.

©2024 Cox Media Group