  • Man's death in early morning house fire now being considered suspicious

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that Atlanta police homicide detectives are now helping firefighters investigate a deadly house fire in southeast Atlanta.

    The fire on Murray Street early Monday morning killed Edwin Haygood, 54. 

    Atlanta Fire Rescue confirmed to Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez that Haygood’s death is now being considered suspicious. 

    "Because of the condition of the victim at the time, it is under investigation into how the fire started," Sgt. Cortez Stafford told Jaquez. 

    There's another connection to investigators that's making this case more difficult than some. We're working on that part of the story, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

