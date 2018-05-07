Man dies in Atlanta house fire

ATLANTA - Crews are investigating a fatal fire in southeast Atlanta.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore spoke to firefighters on the scene early Monday morning.
They said a man died in the fire.
Fire crews just confirmed in an interview they found a man dead in a bedroom trapped in a house fire. The victim is in his fifties #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/bz2ZS6go7F— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) May 7, 2018
