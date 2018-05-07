  • Man dies in Atlanta house fire

    By: Nicole Emmett

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Crews are investigating a fatal fire in southeast Atlanta.

    Channel 2’s Darryn Moore spoke to firefighters on the scene early Monday morning.

    They said a man died in the fire.

