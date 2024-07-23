Man shot to death near Jackson Street Bridge

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at 480 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue in northeast Atlanta.

The address lists several commercial businesses.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s age and identity were not released.

Police did not say if a suspect was in custody. APD has not said what led up to the shooting.

