Man says he was shot by two people asking to buy drugs in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Shawn Wayne Court after a 60-year-old man was shot.
He was taken to a local hospital by EMS and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The victim told police that two people asked to buy drugs from him and when he refused, they shot at him.
Detectives responded to the shooting scene to investigate.
TRENDING STORIES:
- A GA cab driver was shot to death during his first shift on the job. His killer was 16 years old
- Atlanta man tosses large trash bag out car window. It was anything but garbage
- DeKalb County woman says she is on the hook for thousands after car repairs, she never agreed to
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group