Man says he was shot by two people asking to buy drugs in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Shawn Wayne Court after a 60-year-old man was shot.

He was taken to a local hospital by EMS and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police that two people asked to buy drugs from him and when he refused, they shot at him.

Detectives responded to the shooting scene to investigate.

