Man found dead in vacant apartment in SW Atlanta. His family is searching for answers

A local family is looking for clues into what happened in the moments before their loved one was found dead inside a vacant apartment in Southwest Atlanta.

They want to know how 37-year-old Raleigh Reese ended up at that apartment community in the Mechanicsville neighborhood of Atlanta.

Nekoma McClendon told Channel 2 Action News her family searched for days for her brother.

They showed photos of him all around parts southwest Atlanta before his body was found inside this vacant apartment on August 6 in Columbia Parkside Apartments.

“My thoughts are that someone harmed him, hurt him. Maybe more than one person I am not sure,” said McClendon.

Channel 2 Action News reviewed copy of the incident report.

It noted that when homicide detectives arrived on the scene, “Mr. Raleigh Reese was found lying on the floor of the bedroom.”

They ruled (the death) was not a homicide.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office told Channel 2 Action News reporter Veronica Griffin Wednesday afternoon the cause of death is undetermined.

The family is hoping that more information is out there. They are hoping someone may have seen something that can help determine the exact cause of death.

“I am hoping maybe someone will come forward. Make anonymous call to 911 to the police department,” said McClendon. “If you know something, heard something, just speak up. We are just asking for help.”

