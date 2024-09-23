Man in ‘distinctive’ T-shirt breaks into Atlanta home to steal construction tools

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man they say broke into a home and stole construction tools and other items earlier this month.

Just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 13, officers responded to a home on Avon Avenue about a burglary call.

The caller told police that a man had broken into the home when no one was there and took construction tools and photography equipment.

Police said the man was seen on video surveillance wearing a “distinctive” shirt that reads “If my mouth doesn’t say it my face definitely will.”

Investigators did not say how much the stolen equipment was worth.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

