Apalachee High School football players named co-captains at Falcons v. Chiefs

ATLANTA — Weeks after the tragedy occurred at Apalachee High School, the community is trying to put itself back together through acts from the community and around the country.

Sunday Night Football, one of the biggest stages where the entire country is watching, the Apalachee High School football team was honored as two members of their team were named honorary co-captains of contest between the Atlanta Falcons v. the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Favian Williford and Jason White appeared on the jumbotron inside the stadium for all in attendance to see.

Last week, the Falcons welcomed the AHS football team to Flowery Branch where they had the opportunity to watch the pros practice, tour the facility, get some autographs, and celebrate the game they all love.

The team also had the opportunity to meet Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson over the weekend after he invited them to the Atlanta Sound Stage, where he is currently filming.

