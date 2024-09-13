Atlanta Falcons invite Apalachee High School football team to practice

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Along the sidelines at the Atlanta Falcons’ home in Flowery Branch, it was a chance for kids to be kids again.

On a rainy Friday, the Apalachee High School football team was on a field trip. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in Flowery Branch where the Wildcats met their heroes.

“I played Apalachee when I was in high school,” Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett said.

Jarrett was happy to have them. The Falcons have the school in their hearts.

Before last Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coaches proudly wore Apalachee High T-shirts. They wanted the students to know they had their backs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It just shows our support. Support for them. Because they need it,” Falcons Linebacker Lorenzo Carter said. “I just pray for these kids every single day,” Running Back Bijan Robinson said.

It was a chance to watch the pros practice, tour the facility, get some autographs, and celebrate the game they all love. And just for a little while, leave the sorrow in Barrow County behind.

“Whatever way we can support them, that’s what it’s all about,” Jarrett said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Apalachee school shooting: Principal shares message to students, 'You are loved'





©2024 Cox Media Group