Man in critical condition after shooting in parking lot outside Atlanta restaurant

ATLANTA — A man is in hospital in critical condition after he was shot during an argument in a parking lot.
Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Poole Place in southwest Atlanta and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Atlanta Police Capt. Joshua Holt said that the shooting began as a verbal dispute in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant.
Holt confirmed that one person was detained. Police have not identified the victim or the person they detained.
Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting.
