APD looking for man who entered home, stealing valuables in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a man who broke into a home in southwest Atlanta last week.

Police say on Sept. 13 just before 7 a.m., they responded to a residential burglary at 1675 Avon Avenue southwest.

When police arrived, they spoke with the homeowner who said a man they did not know broke into their home while it was unoccupied, and stole a number of items including construction tools and photographic equipment.

Police say they learned the man was seen on surveillance footage and appeared to be wearing a distinctive t-shirt that read, “If my mouth doesn’t say it my face definitely will.”

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

