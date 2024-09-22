14-year-old arrested in connection to shooting at South Cobb High School

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have released new information after a reported shooting at a Cobb County high school Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. during a football game held at South Cobb High School.

According to police, the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police identified a 14-year-old boy as a suspect. His identity was not released.

He was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault, reckless conduct, minor in possession of a firearm, criminal trespass, and violation of probation.

In a statement released to Channel 2 Action News, the Cobb County School District said the following:

“Cobb Police have confirmed reports of shots fired during a community event at South Cobb High School. As the campus was used through a facility use request and this is not a District event, we do not have any further details and appreciate the Cobb Police Department’s quick response.”

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

