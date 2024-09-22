15-year-old GA boy shot, killed as he got off the school bus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A teenage boy is dead and the man police say shot him is in custody.

Columbus police say Earkavion Lee, 15, was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon. WTVM reported that Lee was shot moments after getting off the school bus.

On Friday morning, police announced they had arrested 20-year-old Roannil Clanton and charged him Lee’s murder and six counts of aggravated assault for people who were in the area when shots were fired.

“It’s sad. It truly is horribly sad that a child in Georgia, in the United States for that matter, cannot feel safe just coming to school,” said Muscogee County School District Police Chief Greg Arp.

Police haven’t commented on possible motives for the shooting.

The day after the shooting, the Muscogee County School District rescheduled a football game between Hardaway High School and Kendrick High School.

Lee was a freshman at Kendrick High School, according to WTVM.

Earlier this year, Lee’s brother, 18-year-old Earkus Porter, was shot and killed at a Columbus park, WTVM reported.

