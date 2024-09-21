2 people dead after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex.
Officers were called to the Reserve at Hollywood apartments on Hollywood Road.
Investigators say a man and woman were pronounced dead. Neither of their identities have been released.
Police have not commented on the shooter or possible motives.
Channel 2 Action News crews at the scene are working to get more information.
