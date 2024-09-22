1 critical, 2 others injured after triple stabbing in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are working to learn what led up to three people being stabbed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sunday, Atlanta officers were called to Edgewood Avenue in northeast Atlanta regarding several people being stabbed.

When police arrived, they found three men with apparent stab wounds.

According to APD, two of the men were stable, while the third man was found to be in critical condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

All three victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Their ages and identities were not released.

APD is working to learn what led up to the incident. Officials have not said if a suspect was in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Group breaks world record for longest softball game in Bartow County to combat sex trafficking





©2024 Cox Media Group