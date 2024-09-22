Shooting investigation underway at community event at South Cobb High School

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a community event at South Cobb High School.
Sources told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that at least one person was shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
In a statement released to Channel 2 Action News, the Cobb County School District said the following:
“Cobb Police have confirmed reports of shots fired during a community event at South Cobb High School. As the campus was used through a facility use request and this is not a District event, we do not have any further details and appreciate the Cobb Police Department’s quick response.”
Channel 2 Action News crews are at the scene working to get more information. Get the latest updates on WSB Tonight and WSBTV.com.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Marcee Gray, mother of Apalachee shooting suspect, indicted for tying her mom to chair, leaving her
- 2 people dead after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
- Man trying to get wife out of jail after she was charged with murder in son’s dirt bike crash death
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group