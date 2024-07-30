Man dead after 'bizarre' shooting after fight between East Point neighbors

EAST POINT, Ga. — One man is dead and another could face charges after police say two neighbors got into a fight.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in East Point Tuesday afternoon, where police called the shooting bizarre.

There was still shattered glass on a screen door where officers said the man who lives the home opened for on his neighbor, killing him.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said what happened between the two neighbors at the apartment complex doesn’t make much sense.

“It’s very bizarre right now,” Buchanan said. “We would like to speak to him first to get his side of the story.”

Police said it all started around 6:30 a.m. They say the men fought and then the victim left and returned a couple of hours later. That’s when he was shot.

“He did open a screen door and start banging on the door,” Buchanan said. A witness in the shooter’s unit heard a struggle and then shots.

Buchanan said anyone in a fight with a neighbor should call 911.

“Do not take matters into your own hands,” Buchanan said. “You don’t want to mess up your entire life over a quick reaction.”

Officers said the victim had mental health issues.

The suspect and the victim have not been identified.

Police said they’d consult with the district attorney about possible charges in the case.

