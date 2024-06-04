Man arrested in shooting that killed 21-year-old Atlanta woman with toddler in back seat

ATLANTA — A man is facing a murder charge after a young woman was shot to death in a car while her toddler was in the back seat.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, Atlanta police arrested Jamal Baker, 23, in connection with the May 18 shooting that led to 21-year-old Ne’Jah Cox’s death.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned Cox was a passenger in the car and her young child, a toddler, was in the back seat during the shooting.

Police said as the car drove past an apartment complex on Center Street, three men approached on foot and opened fire, killing Cox.

TRENDING STORIES:

A homicide unit lieutenant told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting was targeted at Cox, specifically, and that part of the incident on Center Street had been caught on surveillance footage of a nearby store.

Baker was booked into the Fulton County Jail. He’s charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cruelty to children in the second degree.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Victims slam middle school coach who sexually abused young girls in hearing

©2024 Cox Media Group