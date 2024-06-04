$5,000 reward offered for information over 30+ pistols missing from GA Army base

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Army’s criminal investigation division is working to learn who stole more than 30 pistols from Fort Moore near Columbus.

The M17 pistols were reported missing from the Cresenez Consolidated Equipment Pool at the base on May 16.

The Army said they are believed to have disappeared between the months of March and May.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information related to the theft.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Army CID Southern Field Office at (706) 577-4074 or submit an anonymous tip online.

