Woman killed in Atlanta shooting while toddler was in back seat identified

ATLANTA — A young woman shot to death in a car while her toddler in the back seat has been identified.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner says the victim was 21-year-old Ne’Jah Cox, of Atlanta.
Early Saturday morning, police responded to the area near Hollywood Road and Center Street in Northwest Atlanta.
Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned the victim was a passenger in the car and her young child, a toddler, was in the back seat during the shooting.
Police said as the car drove past an apartment complex on Center Street, three men approached on foot and opened fire, killing Cox.
A homicide unit lieutenant told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting was targeted at Cox, specifically, and that part of the incident on Center Street had been caught on surveillance footage of a nearby store.
Police are still investigating the incident. They have not released the suspects or a motive.
