Woman killed in Atlanta shooting while toddler was in back seat identified

ATLANTA — A young woman shot to death in a car while her toddler in the back seat has been identified.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner says the victim was 21-year-old Ne’Jah Cox, of Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Early Saturday morning, police responded to the area near Hollywood Road and Center Street in Northwest Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned the victim was a passenger in the car and her young child, a toddler, was in the back seat during the shooting.

Police said as the car drove past an apartment complex on Center Street, three men approached on foot and opened fire, killing Cox.

TRENDING STORIES:

A homicide unit lieutenant told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting was targeted at Cox, specifically, and that part of the incident on Center Street had been caught on surveillance footage of a nearby store.

Police are still investigating the incident. They have not released the suspects or a motive.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sheriff candidate says he was ‘magically’ charged with battery, assault days before election Police say he punched a woman in the face, causing her to fall and hit her head. He’s also accused of threatening her 12-year-old daughter.

©2024 Cox Media Group