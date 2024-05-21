Atlanta

2 murder suspects caught, 1 more on the run after crash along busy Atlanta road

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Crash on busy Northside Drive in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a murder suspect in the northwest Atlanta neighborhood surrounding busy Northside Drive.

Police say they are investigating a wanted person near I-75 and Howell Mill Road. They say two others have already been detained.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, are wanted for a murder in Mobile, Alabama, according to police.

They have not commented on why they are searching for the suspect or who that person is.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw a car crashed on the side of the road surrounded by Cobb County police units.

It’s unclear why Cobb police are also on the scene.

