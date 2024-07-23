Machete-wielding man leads APD on chase on a bicycle

ATLANTA — A man accused of attacking a victim with a machete tries to get away from Atlanta police on a bicycle.

On Thursday, Atlanta officers spotted a suspect in an aggravated assault involving a machete near Metropolitan Parkway.

The suspect, Damion Davenport, 25, was believed to have attacked a person with a machete on May 10.

Dashcam video showed when police tried to stop Davenport, but he zoomed past them on his bicycle.

Bodycam video also captured the moment when an APD officer picked up a machete Davenport allegedly dropped in the road.

After a brief chase, Davenport was arrested.

He’s charged with the following:

Riding a bicycle on the right side of the roadway;

Criminal damage to property – second-degree;

Giving false information to a law enforcement officer;

Two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers;

Multiple outstanding warrants

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

